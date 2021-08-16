Editor: The Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan in less than two weeks, and just as the U.S. was set to complete its withdrawal after an expensive twenty year war. Wow, was Joe Biden surprised!
Where were our U.S. intelligence leaders? I know, hiding under their desks back in the swamp. Taliban warriors stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in just a matter of days, as Afghan security forces (trained and equipped by the U.S.) at the cost of taxpayer billions, melted away into the Sunset (like an old Western movie). The same Taliban group that ran the country in the late 1990s after the Russians failed are now in control.
The Soviet Union–Afghan War lasted nine years, from Dec. 1979 to Feb. 1989. Insurgent groups known collectively as the Mujahideen, fought a guerrilla war against the Soviet Army and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan—mostly in the mountains.
When Russia lost 10% of its military — they bailed. The western world should have learned from that—we didn’t learn a thing! The U.S. led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left. They hid in the mountains. After the Taliban blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed — and fast!
Many fear that the Taliban will re-impose the harsh interpretation of Islamic Law that they used when they ran Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Back then, women were barred from attending school or working outside the home. And they must wear a burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside.
The Taliban banned music, cut off the hands of thieves, and stoned adulterers. The Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force in recent years and say they won’t exact revenge, but many Afghans are skeptical! This author believes that Afghanistan will quickly revert to the primitive beliefs started in AD 620 by the Islamic prophet Mohammad.
Question: is there any hope for Afghanistan? Answer: not much!
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
President Biden said, “When I came into office I inherited a deal that President Trump had negotiated with the Taliban. The choice I had to make as your president was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season. “There was only the cold reality of either following through on the agreement to withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops into combat in Afghanistan, lurching into the third decade of conflict.”
The Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan was signed in Doha, Qatar, by the Taliban and the United States on Feb. 29, 2020. In exchange for a ceasefire with American and allied forces and the severing of ties with terrorist groups, the U.S. pledged to facilitate the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners and withdraw its forces by May 1, 2021.
The twice-impeached, fool who campaigned on bringing the war to an end in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, frequently touted the agreement. “I’ll say this for the Taliban,” he said in March 2020 after the deal was signed. “They’re great fighters. You know that obviously. They’re great fighters. All you have to do is ask the Soviet Union. Are they great fighters? They are great fighters.” The fool also took credit for the war’s end at a rally last month. “I started the process, all the troops are coming home,” he said. “Biden couldn’t stop the process.”
To be honest I have no sympathy for the Afghans. Long past time for them to solve their own problems or just live under the Taliban. We had no business going there in the first place. What a waste of lives and resources.
