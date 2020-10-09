Editor: A St. Louis couple last June stood in front of their home with weapons because “peaceful” protesters stopped at their home, were both charged with a “count of unlawful use of a weapon”.
Mark McCloskey, 61, and Patricia McCloskey, 63, are attorneys. They have repeatedly said they were defending their home on a private street in a fenced neighborhood, from a crowd that was marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s (D) house to protest racial injustice — the “peaceful” protesters had knocked the couple’s front gate down.
Instead of applauding them, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner (D), filed charges. Gardner is St. Louis’s first African-American prosecutor. Republicans criticized Gardner, and President Trump declared her “a disgrace”. Sen. Josh Hawley said Gardner’s charge was an “abuse” of power. The McCloskeys said “Your home is your castle.”
This doctrine is part of Missouri Law, the McCloskeys believe in the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voices heard. The Second Amendment entitles everyone to protect themselves from threats and harm. Gov. Parson(R) said he would pardon them. “We will not allow law-abiding citizens to be targeted for exercising their Constitutional rights.”
Missouri has been a Democrat state for decades. In 1720, a merchant named Philippe François Renault brought 500 slaves to Missouri. This writer lived in Missouri in the 1930s —“they” think a little differently and they were very close to being a part of the Confederacy — many cities in eastern Missouri are named after Confederate cities.
The train robber, Jesse James was born in Missouri. Jessie’s grandson once worked with Harry S Truman (D). Truman thought in a “maverick” way and had the “buck stops here” philosophy. He also made the final decision to drop A-Bombs on the Empire of Japan. That “independent” thinking “vacated” the minds of democratic politicians several decades ago.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Pesky darned facts - Video taken during the incident shows a man holding open the left side of the gate while the right door is fully intact and upright. "I didn’t see anything violent. I didn’t see anything wild from my perspective. I did see somebody open the door, and they walk into a gated community. I didn’t see anything broken or property being damaged," Maxi Glamour said.
And of course "brandishing a weapon" is a law violation in every state in the union. Hope these morons get the book thrown at them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.