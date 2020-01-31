Editor: The Javelin Missile has been “sold” to 18 nations. It can take out Russian tanks using infrared guidance — fire and forget it! The Javelin doesn’t look as sleek and deadly as its name would have you think — it resembles a fat chunky metal log, 40 inches long. Fortunately, you don’t need good looks to blow up a tank — the design and manufacture is classified:
• Confidential: Applied to information or material the unauthorized disclosure of which could be reasonably expected to cause low level damage to national security.
• Secret: Applied to information or material the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to national security.
• Top secret: Applied to information or material the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security.
For some reason the “impeachers” of the House have not mentioned the classification or status of the Javelin. It also falls under the NATO classifications of restricted, secret and top secret. This writer has held NATO clearances. And Javelin falls under Foreign Military Sales — it was designed and built by a Joint Venture between Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin.
When FMS products are purchased by a NATO country — 25% of it must be subcontracted to a NATO country. Ukraine is not NATO yet, but it is a candidate and is being reviewed by NATO — it is a foreign military sale. The Joint Venture is well aware and has been working with Ukraine for months on an foreign military sale contract — congress gave Ukraine the money —Ukraine must negotiate with the Joint Venture.
Trump’s delay made no difference, the selection of contract managers and U.S. Military support has been ongoing and never stopped. All parties assumed that the Javelin would be funded — the odds were 99.9 to 1. So the Hoo-ra-ra about Trump’s stoppage meant nothing, however what did come out was the Ukraine must stockpile the Javelin at least 200 miles from Russia’s western border — more difficult to overrun and capture.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.