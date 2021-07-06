Editor: The Biden White House and the ‘Woke’ left are embracing a radical approach to our culture and life — it’s called Critical Race Theory, and just as it states — it is only a theory and nobody knows how much is fiction — probably all!
CRT’s real target is Christianity and the Bible—both Old and New Testaments. The far left wants CRT placed into our government run schools and the war on Christians and Jews to be in full gear. In a nutshell the theory claims that people who are white have succeeded because of their skin color, and these white people have oppressed people of a darker color. Thus, black people have been wronged and if the black folks fight back in any way then they are morally right.
Make no mistake about it, the left’s anti-Christian and anti-Semitic agenda is being ramped up dramatically — it’s frightening.
Think about it. The Gov. of California, Gavin Newsom, banned private home Bible studies, while approving mass Black Lives Matter protests. This is a sickening violation of our religious freedom. Why?
Well, it has nothing to do with covid-19 and it has nothing to do with Race, but it has everything to do with a power grab by the left wing and the liberal democrats who want to dismantle religion and banish God from the lips, minds, and hearts of the faithful and to remove his holy name from our society. Remember, a country is culture, language, and borders. Without these three things, we are no longer a sovereign country.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
