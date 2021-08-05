Editor: I read Dr. Jenkins’ letter suggesting that we all get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Doctor let me inform you: the vaccine has not been approved by the FDA; The United States Food and Drug Administration or anybody else except politicians!
The FDA is a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services and is responsible for protecting and promoting public health through the control and supervision of food safety, tobacco products, dietary supplements, prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and vaccines.
Dr. Jenkins, I am sure you have heard of it. My wife and I are NOT getting the vaccination — there have been way too many deaths and too many medical problems amongst those who have taken the shots. Oh! As an aside doctor, we have not been a ‘democracy’ for 235 years. We have been a Constitutional republic. A democracy is sort of like two wolves and a sheep voting on “what’s for lunch”
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Sir, the FDA did approve the vaccines for emergency use, and the full approval will be coming very soon. If you have had Covid, your natural immunities don't require you to get vaccinated, they are better than the vaccine. Just go the doctor and get a card stating you have had it, and are with immunities, if you feel you need proof. I think we should all try very hard to understand individual situations and not lump everyone into one group. If you choose not to, great, but I suggest you not try to bully anyone from NOT getting it. In fact, after having it I would think you would understand why people should get the shot. We deserve immunities too, right?
freddie - [thumbdown]Another pathetic loser heard from. You will not be missed. [ban][thumbdown]
