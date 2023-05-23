Editor: When I think of the word “integrity,” Donald Trump’s name does not come to mind. Neither does Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi. Our country is in a quandary because of it. Former President Trump accomplished many things during his term of office, and he is running again. He wants us to forget that he never accepted the results of the 2020 election. He wants us to forget Stormy Daniels, and E. Jean Carroll. There are a lot of better choices on the Republican side of men and women who have integrity.
As Republicans, we will have to make a choice. And I will vote only for a person of integrity. I hope the Republican Party wakes up to the potential disaster of giving Trump the nomination. This Republican voter will never again vote for Trump for president.
