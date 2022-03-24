Editor: I am very sorry that your photos did not get on the wall. Creating 1,728 tiles with over 800 photos was a huge task and some errors were made both by me and the donors. To remedy this, I am adding a row to the mural that will include any donors who didn’t get their photo made into a tile. If anyone donated to HAPA, but did not get a tile, please contact me at WeAreHavasu@aol.com. Send me your full name and attach the photos you want posted. I hope to have this additional row completed in July.
Fred Hahn
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
