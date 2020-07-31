Editor: That was an interesting article about the Van Deren cabin. Earl Van Deren was my mother’s uncle. One summer I took a Pink Jeep tour in Sedona and the tour took us by the Van Deren house. The guide said Earl made whisky there during prohibition. He also said a movie “Blood on the Moon” was filmed there.
Another tidbit about Earl Van Deren. Before he sold his Sedona property and moved to Montana he was farming and raising corn. One night he saw an elk in his cornfield and ran it off and called the game warden and told him to keep the elk out of his cornfield or he would shoot the elk.
The warden told him if he shot the elk he would arrest him and take him to jail. Later the elk returned and Earl killed it and called the game warden and told him to come and get his dead elk. The warden came and took the dead elk away and took Earl to jail. The judge fined him $100 and sent him home.
When Earl moved back to Sedona I saw an article in the paper and called him and told him Elma Dickinson Knowles was my mother. He invited me to come and visit and I did. I told him I had heard the story about his killing the elk in the cornfield.
He then told me that after he paid the $100 some of the farmers in the area sent him $100 dollar checks because the elk had been in their fields also. Earl said he made several hundreds of dollars as a result of killing the elk.
The Dickinson and Van Deren were early pioneers in the Verde Valley.
Fred Knowles
Lake Havasu City
