Editor: I lived in the United Kingdom in the late 1970s. I noticed that the vast majority of the English loved and respected Queen Elizabeth II. I liked her. She was dignity and service personified. She was the mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her country. She exemplified duty, honor and country. She will be missed.
Fred Mohun
