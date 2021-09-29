Editor: This Afghanistan “evacuation” is nothing more than a surrender. The first thing an operational commander learns is that his first duty is force protection. When our woke President and his woke generals turned over the security of our forces to the Taliban, we surrendered. When they gave our equipment to the Taliban. We surrendered. When they turned over Bugram AB to the Taliban. We surrendered. So stop with the evacuation or withdrawal bovine excrement. We surrendered. All the generals and all flag officers need to answer. They claim they told Biden not to do what he did but he did it anyway. Men of honor would have resigned. But they didn’t. They have no honor and cannot be trusted. Biden and his woke generals surrendered a fully equipped army to the Taliban and left American citizens and our allies in the hands of a barbaric enemy and 13 U.S soldiers and U.S Marines dead. To my knowledge this is the first time a U.S. President surrendered an army to an enemy in the field. We should be gong to the streets protesting for the impeachment of Biden, the resignation of the Secretary of Defense, all the Chiefs of Staff and the Centcom Commander.” If that were to happen then some accountability and truth might happen.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
