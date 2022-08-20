Editor: The Biden administration is celebrating its legislative victories this week. Well a year ago this week Biden surrendered to the Taliban in Afghanistan. He left a state-of-the-art air base, billions of dollars in military hardware, 800 American citizens and greencard holders. Finally 13 dead US Marines and the Honor of the United stares. Next month we will again remember 9-11 . Let’s not forget our humiliation one year ago in Afghanistan at the hands of this incompetent.
