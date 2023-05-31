Editor: Gov. Hobbs has vetoed 72 bills in the first six months of her first term. This is an unwanted record. She has misused the veto power. Examples of this misuse are as follows: Hobbs vetoed bills that would help pregnant women who needed pre-birth aid, she vetoed state referrals of pregnant women struggling with addiction to treatment resources. She declined signing bills that would require schools to notify parents of their child’s school receiving a failing grade on standardized tests. The state legislature passed a bill that would take away the governor’s power to unilaterally declare an emergency for an indeterminate time period. It would require legislative action after 60 days. Not so here. Hobbs vetoed this bill. This is not governance but tyranny.
Fred Mohun
