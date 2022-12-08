Editor: The 2020 presidential election was stolen but not the way you think. Trump and company were all concentrating on the election mechanics. Wrong rabbit hole!
While true to some degree they did not change the out come. Yet the election was still stolen by anti -Trump zealots in the media, FBI ,DNC, big tech and various intelligence agencies. Elon Musk has provided the proof that all of these institutions colluded together to suppress crucial information pertaining to the unfitness of Joe Biden to be president in Hunter Biden’s lap top. By doing so, they stole the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.