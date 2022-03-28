Editor: I have read and heard of several companies and universities from the United States and West Europe severing their ties with Russia due to Putin’s invasion into Ukraine. This is a good start.
But we should start severing our ties with China. China is enabling Russia in its invasion of Ukrainian and giving Putin cover at the UN.
That means we must divest ourselves of investments in both China and Russia .
I know it will be difficult ,but it accomplishes two things. One: Stopping or at least slowing Putin’s invasion of Eastern Europe. Two: Finally getting out of China’s control.
If we were to increase Petroleum production on a massive scale immediately ,we can do a lot of damage to Putin’s economy. This would decrease the price of oil both here and abroad . This would deny Putin of a valuable asset and protect our national security. Petroleum is as much a weapon as any ship ,jet or bomber. We cannot and should not be buying Russian oil or anything else. We are doing nothing more than financing Putin’s illegal invasion and contributing to the misery of the Ukrainian people. It must be done now. Maybe we can save some lives.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
