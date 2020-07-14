Editor: Some of us were celebrating the 4th of July but with social distancing, clean hands and masks. This is the safe way per the CDC. I went to purchase some masks in order to comply with the order of the governor and the mayor to wear masks in public. I was surprised to find two stores selling disposable masks made in China for 38 cents each. One of these stores was selling others for $3 each. Those masks were made in Colorado. I bought the USA product for $2.68 more because that is the cost of freedom. I know it is a little thing but it’s a start.
It is an insult to all Americans for American companies to sell Chinese masks when China is responsible for the pandemic. If the government requires us to wear these masks they should pay for American made masks and give it to us for free.
I think that would stop this ridiculous requirement.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
