Editor: Sunday was Fathers Day. Happy Fathers Day to all dads. Thank you to the all the mothers who through their courage and love made us dads. Earth to Joe, what kind of a grandfather would not acknowledge his 4-year-old granddaughter on Father’s Day? You can tell a lot about a person by the way they treat those who cannot help them. This failure tells you everything you need to know about Joe Biden.
Fred Mohun
