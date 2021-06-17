Editor: This Sunday is Fathers Day. A day to honor our fathers. Unfortunately too many families with minor children are without dads. In some communities over 80 percent of the families do not have a dad living in the home. If anything is a systemic problem in our society, it is fatherless boys and girls. Dads are very important to the upbringing of children. Families with a dad involved in the family are more successful. It’s tough being a dad, but it is a necessary job for your own family and the families of others. We as a society must hold men who father children to be responsible for them.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
"In some communities over 80 percent of the families do not have a dad living in the home. " Name them.
