Editor: Flag Day was June 14. I noticed that many of our citizens are flying tattered or dirty US Flags which should be retired and replaced with a new U.S. Flag.
If you have a damaged flag you can retire it by giving it to the VFW, American Legion or the Elks and they will retire the flag for you. You can purchase a new flag at the VFW, American Legion or AZ Flags. Honor our Flag.
Flying a filthy, tattered flag shows utter disrespect for our nation. Disgusting.
