Editor: We are locking down business and masking up indoors again. Demanding vaccinations or job loss because of the Omicron variant infection. The authorities and the press keep reporting that this variant is the most infectious of all . What they do not tell you is the number of deaths attributed to this variant is one in the US to date. The worst part of this variant is a bad cold. They push the infections but not the fact that there are literally few deaths or hospitalization attributed to this disease variant. Why? To keep the pressure on for more control by the authorities over us. They sell fear and not solutions. What the White House and Fauci want us to do is to ignore the facts and obey. Not!
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Fred Mohun... Like your title... Follow the science. Their hoping Omicron will be less deadly. We're all hoping. They're still collecting data, and don't forget Delta is still out there. It has nothing to do with control over you, but everything to do with saving lives. Wear your mask and get vaccinated.... "Not!" Won't protect you, those that you love, and your fellow community members.
