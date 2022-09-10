Editor: This Sunday we will remember 9-11 and the tragic casualties that followed in the Afghan War for the last 21 years.
But I believe that our leaders have forgotten 9-11 . This is best exemplified by Biden‘s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. He overruled his generals which lead to our loss of billion dollars of military equipment, a state of the art air base, 800 Americans still left in country and 13 Marines killed at the air port.
