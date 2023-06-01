Editor: The Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9401 and American Legion Post 81 have dedicated their time and efforts to conduct the final honors to veterans who have passed away. The members of the combined Honor Guard have performed these honors to hundreds of veterans. To a person, the rendering of the final tributes, is not only important to the family and friends of the veteran attending the ceremony, but also for those who serve the Lake Havasu Honor Guard.
When a family request a funeral detail, the Honor Guard does its best to fulfill their wishes. The Honor Guard works closely with funeral homes n Lake Havasu City. We do this because these veterans gave a part of their life in the service and defense of this great nation. We feel that these veterans deserve this honor because of their devotion to the protection and safety of our country. The service that we provide includes a devotional speech outlining the veteran’s service, a prayer, a firing detail that fires three rounds and a bugler to sound taps. The final step is to present a flag to the family in remembrance of this ceremony. If you would like the combined Honor Guard to pay a final tribute to a veteran, please contact George Pedroza, the Honor Guard Commander, at 619-733-7245.
