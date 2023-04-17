Editor: I did not care that you were black until, you said I oppressed you because I was white. I did not care that you were gay until you said I was a homophobe because I did not accept your sexual preference. I did not care that you were transgendered until you threatened Reilly Gaines because she thought transgender men should not compete against women. I did not care that you had a different political point of view than me until you called me a bigot and told me to shut up. I did not care that you were woke until you canceled me. But now after Obama and Biden, I do care. The two of them and their minions have made us more bigoted, racist and petty. How can we defend ourselves against the growing threat of communist China, Russia, North Korea and Iran if we hate each other? That is something I do care about.
Fred Mohun
