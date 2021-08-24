Editor: Congress has shown how adept it is in framing Articles of Impeachment over nothing. Here is something that really happened: Biden allowed thousands of illegal aliens to come into our country unmasked and unvaccinated. This intentionally increased the risk of covid variant infection to our country. This is impeachable .
Also Biden openly defied SCOTUS’ order overruling the COVID eviction moratorium. In so doing, he violated his oath of office to protect and defend the United States Constitution. I ask Justice Roberts to hold Biden and members of his administration in contempt of SCOTUS’ order this to is impeachable. Finally, Biden overruling his military advisors and precipitately leaving Afghanistan with no plan of extraction of Americans is another example of arrogance meeting incompetence.
Therefore, I demand all Republicans, loyal Independents and non AOC Democrats in Congress institute Articles of Impeachment against Biden for this and his gross dereliction of duty at the border and incompetence in Afghanistan.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
