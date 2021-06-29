Editor: With the Fourth of July coming up, I reminisce about our country’s true and glorious history. Despite this plague of critical race hatred and pitiful white self loathing, I still believe it is and that it has always been an extraordinary country because of We The People.
In 5,000 years of recorded human history, the only governments were either monarchies empires, dictatorships, or tyrants. Except here.
The plan of our forefathers was that the individual is the master not the king , lord or commissar. Out of this history, brave and courageous men fashioned a new country based on the equality of man as an individual.
In 1776 there was slavery in North America and in most of the world. But 87 years later it was eradicated from our country.
The United States is the only country in human history before or since who went to war with itself to free people in bondage. Somehow, venal politicians , media pundits on the left and the professional race hustlers forgot about the 600,000 mostly white men who died so blacks could be free. July 4th is not just a holiday but a reaffirmation of our history
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Whew! Talk about revisionist history!
