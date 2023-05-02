Editor: Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS, I have asked your office five times for information concerning the status of Jan. 6 prisoners held in custody without trial in Washington D.C. They have been in custody for over two years. I have called your offices and sent emails to your website; I have even given a hand-written request to your personal assistant. I have received nothing.
We need to keep the public apprised of their status. These people are American citizens who are being held without bond for over two years .
