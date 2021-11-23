Editor: The only person held accountable for Kenosha was Kyle Rittenhouse.
He had to prove himself not guilty. He was acquitted.
There were no other prosecutions for arson, assaults and murder in that city; except for Kyle Rittenhouse.
This has to tell you everything.
It was politically motivated and incompetently prosecuted, but the jurors were deliberate, careful and courageous.
Thank God for the jury and the Second Amendment.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
