Editor: It might be toxic masculinity expressing itself , but I do not care. I am proud to be an American and dad of two wonderful kids who in turn are great fathers and mothers. I want to thank the lady that made me a dad, my wife of 50 years.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
