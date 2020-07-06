Editor: We all know what happened to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams . But what happened to the other men that signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. There were no statutes made of these old white men to be torn down by an ignorant mob. By signing this declaration they were in many ways exercising their own white privilege to die for a just cause.
Have you ever wondered what happened to the men who signed the Declaration of Independence?
Five signers were captured by the British. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned during the war. Some lost their sons in the Revolutionary Army; others had their sons captured. Nine of the 56 fought and died in the Revolutionary War.
What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners, men of means, well educated. Yes, some owned slaves but most did not. They signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured. They challenged the mightiest force in the world at the time. The British were past masters at putting down revolts. They were ruthless and bloody. In the almost 250 years of its signing the signers of the Declaration have been the subjects of facts and legend. But this fact remains, they were true patriots who sustained serious losses from the war that this Declaration of Independence would bring.
These men had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged: “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
We can only hope that such people as this, exist today in our country.
Read the Declaration and ponder those lesser known patriots whose name rests for posterity on the parchment.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
