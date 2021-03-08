Editor: I listened to Rush Limbaugh everyday since 1991 in Los Angeles on the way to work. He made complex issues easy to understand. He was an excellent teacher. For me ,he was the best friend I never met.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Although Lake Havasu City currently has a positive balance in its general fund, city officials say Havasu’s ongoing expenses each year are greater than its annual revenue. To address that problem, the City Council may consider new taxes, including a commercial lease tax, a new sales tax, a new property tax or a new bed tax. Which of these proposals, if any, would you support?
