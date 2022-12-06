Editor: It is ironic that this seemingly innocuous legislative act proclaiming the rights of men and women to marry each other fails to respect the rights of others to practice their religion. The very same senators who voted for this act also voted down an amendment presented by Senator Ted Cruz to make an exception for religious beliefs and practices. So much for the First Amendment right of freedom of religion and the practice thereof. Will this act require Catholic priests to perform same sex marriages or loose the church’s 501c 3 tax exemption or worse? I guess respect only goes one way.
Fred Mohun
(0) comments
