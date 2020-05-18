Editor: To start out with I would like to thank Rick Thompson for his service to our country in a time of national danger. I am sure that he served with honor and distinction. For that I am grateful. My views that the Democratic Party political leaders, mainstream media and the deep state elites of not being on our side if the Chinese attacked is based on my background, training and experience of viewing the same personnel during the Vietnam War. In my opinion they betrayed every person in uniform.
Since you asked about my military service I will tell you. I enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967. I was offered an opportunity to go to college and be given an officer’s commission. I took it. I started out as a pilot but my eyes went bad so I was offered an early out from my 6 year commitment. I declined the early out. I graduated from Loyola University in Los Angeles in 1971 and received a commission in the United States Air Force Reserve as a 2nd Lieutenant. I was offered and opportunity to go to law school. I took it. I went to law school and upon graduation from Loyola Marymount Law School went into the United States Air Force for 6 years of active duty as a judge advocate ( Military Lawyer ) . After separation I went into the United States Active Reserve for 14 years. I served during the Gulf War. I retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with a little over 20 years total years of service.
I am always happy to converse with a fellow veteran. Come on down to the VFW or American Legion sometime for an adult beverage. Rick, you can buy.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Can we expect our loyal submariner to attack Fred as he has other veterans here?
