Editor: I saw a political ad by the Biden/Harris campaign to try to convince blacks that President Trump should not get a second term. They say that Trump caused 201,000 people to die from covid-19 because he did not act quickly enough. Twenty percent were black so he is responsible for their deaths. Let’s get the record straight. Trump stopped travel from China 10 days after notice of the first US case and 14 days after the first case from Europe. For this he got branded as a xenophobe by Biden.
This alone prevented the spread of the disease. Without doing this is many more black people would have died. Even Dr. Fauci said it saved lives.
Another lie is the 2017 tax cuts were only for big c orporations and the rich. Check your pay stubs for 2017 to 2019 and compare them to 2014, to 2016. Your taxes went down immediately with reduction of withholding due to the tax tables being cut. Also remember that unemployment for blacks, women and minorities were at the lowest level in history.
The same ad claims Trump caused blacks to lose their jobs.Yet unemployment for blacks was the lowest in American history for over three years before the China plague.
He has freed many black prisoners from prison due to antiquated sentencing laws sponsored by Joe Biden and the Dems. Trump provided Historically Black Colleges with permeant funding. Even though Obama did nothing. He has sponsored and signed legislation giving convicted felons a second chance. Something Joe never thought about.
He said that Trump is racist due things he said.
Yet Joe Biden has said racially insensitive and down right bigoted things about blacks for years. From describing black males as predators to. If you vote for Trump you ain’t black. His racial statements are legion and show an animus against the very people he is trying to convince.
Let’s get race out of this. Trump wants to keep his job . Judge him on the promises he has kept, not on a baseless ad from a desperate candidate.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Would you like to see why this mess is known as the trump virus -
1. He shut down the Global Health Security and Bio-defense agency.
2. He fired Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossart in 2018, whose job was to coordinate a response to global pandemics. He was not replaced.
3. In 2018 Dr. Luciana Borio, the NSC director for medical and bio-defense preparedness left the job and was not replaced.
4. In 2018, at the direction of trump, the CDC stopped funding epidemic prevention activities in 39 countries, including CHINA.
5. The NSC’s Senior Director for Global Health Security and biodefense, Tim Ziemer, left the position on May 8, 2018 and was not replaced. The departure occurred the same day that the WHO announced a new Ebola outbreak in Africa.
6. In June 2019, the trump administration discontinued the CDC medical epidemiologist position that was embedded in China – That person left China in July, a few months before the coronavirus hit China. The position’s purpose was to DETECT disease outbreaks IN CHINA.
7. Amid the worldwide outbreak a 19% cut to the budget of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, a 10% cut to Public Health Services, and a 7% cut to Global Health Services, the organizations that respond to public health threats were all engineered by, yep, trump.
8. One of the more brilliant ides from trump was ingesting disinfectants as a potential “cure.”
9. He chose Mike Pence, not a doctor, to oversee the US pandemic response.
10. Trump sowed doubt about the severity of the virus, using the word HOAX at events and rallies, even doing so at events where the virus was spread.
11. In yet another brilliant move trump declined to use the WHO’s test. In January, within a week of finding out about China’s mysterious virus, Berlin virologists produced the first diagnostic test. By February, the WHO shipped the tests to 60 countries. Trump declined taking any WHO tests even as a temporary bridge.
12. Trump pretended the virus had been contained many, many times. You’ve seen his quotes.
13. On January 31 he imposed travel restrictions on China. Nevertheless, he continued to allow China flights with over 40,000 people coming in. The US did NOT test anyone arriving from 14 Trump stopped distribution of useful information concerning the pandemic many times. He halted CDC guideline release as states began to open, later allowing release of watered-down guidelines on May 20, long after many states reopened. Church reopening guidelines were deleted. Within 48 hours of the release, he demanded that churches be opened immediately.
15. On March 19, trump said: “Nobody knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion.” Daily intelligence briefings, internal memos, and warnings from past Presidents offer evidence this was NOT true.
16. On March 20 with a straight face trump tells America: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
19. On April 21, trump removes the nation’s top vaccine expert, Dr. Rick Bright, as head of the CDC’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The removal is retribution for Dr. Bright challenging the trump’s pseudo-science claims, particularly his unwillingness to support trump’s rabid endorsement of an unproven drug.
20. Trump relentlessly searches for scapegoats – he has blamed the CDC, China, Obama, the WHO, “flawed” studies, the Democrats, Pelosi, governors, and he continues to seek out new scapegoats and distractions to deflect.
