Editor: New York City and Los Angeles have issued mandates for proof of vaccine immunization. Interestingly enough, black people are the demographic that has the lowest immunization rate. I wonder why? Could it be the VP (a women of color) not wanting the Trump vaccine during the election now demands we all get it? She once again betrays her arrogance and contempt for us all. Now black people and other law-abiding Americans are not allowed in restaurants and work in the two largest cities in the US. Talk about Jim Crow laws .
No entry into these retail establishments or work for employers (even the military) are allowed without proof of vaccination.
How far you would get if you required the same paperwork for AIDS? It would never happen. What happened to HIPPA privacy laws or one of those penumbra of privacy rights so gloriously announced in Roe V. Wade? But if you are an illegal alien, you can come in without testing or compelled vaccination and be sent to any red state you want to infect us more. This is a knowingly attacking the United States.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
fred - [thumbdown] More hateful bigoted trash from one of our favorite fools. [thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.