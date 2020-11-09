Editor: At the outset I am a Trump supporter, so I am not happy right now. Hopefully the courts will sort this out in the President’s favor. No matter what, Sen. Lindsey Graham should take depositions of Joe and Hunter Biden concerning potential Bribery charges in the Ukraine while he was vice president. Money laundering with his son, brother and other family members. Also business affairs in the Ukraine, Iraq and China which were outlined in Hunter’s lake top. We need to know if Biden is so compromised and corrupt he can’t be trusted with the most sensitive of secrets. If it is not done now and Biden becomes President, it all goes away.
Also, AG Barr and the DOJ need to get involved in this nation wide voter fraud. Now! A word to the press and Chris Wallace. It is true these are only allegations for a criminal complaint now but there is enough evidence in several states to go forward with an investigation of a systematic plot and scheme to steal an election.
Finally we need to know what is in the Durham report. We and our President need to know what our intelligence, law enforcement and past Obama officials including Biden were doing to take down our President and nullify the votes of 69 million Americans in 2016. Now they are trying it again in 2020 to nullify out votes. The Republicans must unite and fight for our country.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Despite Trump’s ongoing claims, there is no evidence to suggest abuse of power by former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Here is an excerpt from the report:
According to two sources familiar with the probe, there has been no evidence found, after 18 months of investigation, to support Barr’s claims that Trump was targeted by politically biased Obama officials to prevent his election. (The probe remains ongoing.) In fact, the sources said, the Durham investigation has so far uncovered no evidence of any wrongdoing by Biden or Barack Obama, or that they were even involved with the Russia investigation. There “was no evidence … not even remotely … indicating Obama or Biden did anything wrong,” as one person put it.
