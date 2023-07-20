Editor: The recent court decision on affirmative action uncovered discrimination in favor of blacks and against whites and Asian applications to public and private universities. Critics of the court cry racism. This is true. But not the way the left, DNC, the media and the Biden Administration want. It uncovered the soft bigotry of low expectations for blacks and the systemic poor records of our public schools in big urban black school districts. Poor results on tests and graduating illiterates are the result of bigotry. In short they are the bigots and racists. They believe that blacks cannot succeed without help. This is insulting and bigoted. Children in these schools are being intentionally and systematically harmed by a system that considers them inferior because of the color of their skin. If we could reverse this then our gifted black children in all things would not need this unfair, unconstitutional and frankly un-American action on elite school applications.
Fred Mohun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.