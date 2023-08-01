Editor: The key to climate change is not changing our way of life or economy, but embracing new technologies. In 1850 most of our country was reading under oil filled lamps. The oil was extracted from whale blubber. This led to the near extermination of the sperm whale. What stopped the eradication of the sperm whale was a new source of fuel in Pennsylvania. Oil !
New technologies made it cheaper and better for the environment to pull the oil out of the ground and not out of the sea.
Fast forward to Los Angeles in the late 1960s . Due to LA being in a basin and millions of cars on the road, Los Angeles had a big air pollution problem called smog. They didn’t ban cars. That would have destroyed LA. Instead the catalytic converter was invented and lead was eliminated from gasoline. Clean air! Intelligent use of current and future technologies working together was what solved the problem. Banning drilling or gas stoves, and worshiping solar and EV cars to the exclusion of the combustion engine coal fire plants has nothing to do with climate. It is the way a favored few get control and big bucks.
Mandates and executive orders are not the answers. Those kind of tactics only create a climate of fear. Fear of an alleged climate catastrophe that is pushing these policies of the left. Fear is not a strategy but an affirmation of our leaders ignorance.
