Editor: The key to climate change is not changing our way of life or economy, but embracing new technologies. In 1850 most of our country was reading under oil filled lamps. The oil was extracted from whale blubber. This led to the near extermination of the sperm whale. What stopped the eradication of the sperm whale was a new source of fuel in Pennsylvania. Oil !

New technologies made it cheaper and better for the environment to pull the oil out of the ground and not out of the sea.

