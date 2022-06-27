Editor: I am a loyal Republican. I have listened to Republican Senators criticize Biden for all of his executive actions like stopping the wall, and pipelines . These contributed to the invasion at the border and $ 5.00 + per gallon. Biden needed 10 votes from the Republican Senators to get the “infrastructure bill “ out of the Senate. He got them for nothing. No attempt by our side to make a bargain for doing what we wanted. Couldn’t they have held out their vote for rebuilding the wall; extending title 42 to keep illegals in Mexico and opening up the pipe line. No that would help the country.
Not all of the lazy and clueless Senators are Democrats . These guys had leverage on Biden and failed to exploit it. When we talk to our Senatorial candidates this year let’s make sure they know how to make a deal.
