Editor: With Major League Baseball withdrawing the All Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia is the latest victim of wokeism. This is a synonym for the Cancel Culture.
This supports a form of cultural jihadism in our midst. This suppression of freedom of speech is another front on the radical Black Lives Matter’s war on America.
They demand cultural and economic purity of the entire , No room for debate — just obey or else. What the thousands of minorities whose living is negatively effected by this cynical move ?
Who knew MLB is BLM spelled backwards? Back the MLB boycott.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
