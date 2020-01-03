Editor: The majority of the US House of Representatives have shown they are entirely incompetent and unworthy of office.
The Representatives who voted for both of these articles of impeachment have proven themselves entirely devoid of the minimal knowledge of the US Constitution and the structure of our government.
What we have here in Article One, abuse of power, is at best a dispute about policy. This is not impeachable.
As to Article Two, obstruction of Congress, this betrays a woeful ignorance of the constitution and our structure of government.
It is the most disturbing when elected members of our government, who should know better, decided to throw away the very structure that government that allows for a co-equal branch of government between the Congress, President and Judiciary.
This makes criminal the lawful exercise of the president’s office to quash the subpoenas of the House of Representatives. What next, a plea of not guilty by the president is obstructing Congress? This is unconstitutional.
What the Dems and the media are relying on is the collective ignorance of the public on economics and civics.
They believe that by being the speaker of the house, a congressman, a senator or a commentator in the media, they must be believed. Not true. What we have here with the House Of Representatives is incompetence on parade. Stop this lunacy in its tracks and vote each and everyone of those who voted for this impeachment put of office!
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Another goofy keyboard lawyer weighs in with truly stupid statements. No matter how upset you are the fact remains - the low-life, scum has been IMPEACHED and the history books will forever show that.
