Editor: A lot of pundits say we must do something to stop these shootings. Basically it is kids killing babies. How can we stop this? Maybe more real parental supervision. More dads and less self esteem /gender finding classes. More thinking and less emoting would be a start.
I know this will irritate my fellow conservatives but we need to make some realistic changes to our gun, criminal and mental health laws.
While gun laws are for law-abiding people, I think increasing the age limit to purchase any semi-automatic firearm to 25 years of age would help. It would not eliminate the risk but it could substantially reduce it.
Any mass school shooting qualifies as a special circumstance case making the defendant eligible for the death penalty. Also arm our teachers.
Limit access to schools to one entrance. Finally have armed guards on the premises.
Increase funding for mental health treatment and start the involuntary committal process when someone makes repeated, threatening and violent remarks in public.
I am a Second Amendment and law and order supporter, but we have not addressed this problem in an effective way.
All our leaders do is pontificate and blame each other for political points.
Let’s think ahead and maybe make a difference.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
