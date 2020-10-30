Editor: Last night I watched the third and final date for President of United States and saw literally two different men. Not two different policies but two different men both mentally and physically. President Trump just finished a full day of campaigning and working as President. He crushed the debate. He won the debate by 75 to 25 percent.
On the other hand, Vice President Biden came to the debate after several days of debate prep and rest. To be charitable he did a mediocre job. This should tell everyone no matter what your political bent is that Vice President Biden is neither mentally or physically able to do the job. It should scare every right thinking person that Biden will be unable to discharge his duties. He will do what ever the expert de jure or power broker would say. We will be governed by experts not elected officials accountable to us. Experts give advice but chief executives make decisions. He cannot make an independent and reasoned decision. Trump has the stamina and mental ability to have a successful second term which means safety and prosperity for us all.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.