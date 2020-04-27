With this pandemic raging into its seventh week of social distancing one has to ask Why. Why are we destroying a 22 Trillion dollar economy to stop a influenza pandemic that will likely have a lower mortality rate than last years flu? The experts say we must have social distance in order to curb the virus. What studies have occurred that validate this economy killing practice? . What controlled study has been relied upon to say that we must stay six feet apart and wear masks to go out into the public? What placebo country are we being compared to validate this practice? I believe there are no answers to these questions; yet, we are on the way to destroying this country.
But do not worry. Some politically motivated governors and mayors see this as an opportunity to advance socialistic central control policies under the guise of saving our lives by not making it impossible to live. By demanding unrealistic testing regimes and continually extending social distancing periods as a blind to intentionally extending this shut down far enough to irrevocably destroy our economy, and affect national elections by helping a failing candidates and policies prevail.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
“…advance socialistic central control policies under the guise of saving our lives…” yeah, that whole saving lives is so old fashioned. And of course these losers just can’t help themselves and have to use the old “socialist” pejorative to make their point. I suggest Fred and his so bright buddies gather together and get close...closer...closer, so we can get you all in the picture. Now, take off those stupid masks. Okay, look serious 'cause this picture will be used for your funeral folders.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.