Editor: With the exception of the Gulf War in 1991, the US has not won a war since WW II. In both wars, we defeated conventional force with massive power introduced into the theater on an aggressive , goal oriented and timely basis. That is not happening with Ukraine. Like Korea, Viet Nam,Afghanistan and Iraq we are timidly engaging the enemy on a tentative and timid basis with no definite definition of victory.
This war could have been stopped before it began by the US and the EU providing Ukraine with the military support it wanted in October 2021. Now we are giving Ukraine billions of OUR money and arms for what.?
To date nobody has told us what a victory will look like. Is Ukraine looking to get back what it gave up years ago when Obama and Biden were in office? Or a negotiated peace in place. Nobody is saying anything; except, Biden is saying As long as it takes” what does that mean? Not even Biden knows.
Remember, Ukraine wanted arms to defend itself when Russia was massing along its border in October 2021. Instead ,Biden offered Zelinski a plane ride. This tells you all you need to know about Biden in a crisis.
Mr. President, Mr. Secretary of Defense and Mr. Secretary of State tell us what victory looks like now before we go down another 10,15 and 20-year trail ending up in a humiliating defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.