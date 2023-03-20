Editor: With the exception of the Gulf War in 1991, the US has not won a war since WW II. In both wars, we defeated conventional force with massive power introduced into the theater on an aggressive , goal oriented and timely basis. That is not happening with Ukraine. Like Korea, Viet Nam,Afghanistan and Iraq we are timidly engaging the enemy on a tentative and timid basis with no definite definition of victory.

This war could have been stopped before it began by the US and the EU providing Ukraine with the military support it wanted in October 2021. Now we are giving Ukraine billions of OUR money and arms for what.?

