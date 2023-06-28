Editor: Last week the LA Dodgers celebrated a group of anti Catholic male activists dressed up as nuns in drag. Bad enough to have them stage their profane activity in public but to honor them is outrageous. But what is worse is the lack of push back by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The church leaders failed the Catholic community. They should have have forcefully and publicly protested this matter. Their lack of intestinal fortitude is why religion is not taken seriously.
Fred Mohun
