Editor: Given the actions of the Dem leaders, media types and Hollywood elites, I have to wonder on what side they would be on if China attacked the U.S.

Fred Mohun

Lake Havasu City

HwyRovr
HwyRovr

Speaking as a Democrat I know we would take up arms - unlike the impeached moron and his family (none of whom, going back generations, has ever served their country) - as we have throughout history. Thousands of us have died in wars and even stupid crap like the Vietnam "conflict." Where do you fools come up with such trash? And better yet why does our paper post it?

