Editor: Winston Churchill said “Guardsmen and are not half the soldier, but twice the citizens.” Subjecting these citizen soldiers and real patriots to sleep in an exposed parking lot in freezing weather and loyalty test is inexcusable. The General Staff and the head of the Guard Bureau should be fired for incompetence. If Biden does not fire all those involved in this fiasco, his inaction ratifies this insult and pretends poorly for our nation’s defense.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.