Editor: Putin threatens to use nuclear, chemical or biological weapons if NATO or the US gives certain weapons to Ukraine. Since when did we give our national and military policy to a mad man? He will threaten the use of these weapons every time he wants something now and in the future . At the same time our great leaders will dither. We should be seriously considering reviewing our national policy on when we would use nuclear weapons against Russia. We should stop worrying about not upsetting Putin and concentrate on making him worry about us.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Fred, having a "weak" president has placed us and Ukraine in this mess. Joe Biden couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper sack.
Fake name once again you prove along with Fred that neither of you have any understanding of our national policy regarding the use of nuclear weapons.
