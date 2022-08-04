Editor: Recently , it has been reported that private farm land (100k acres or more) has been sold to China. Who is it that is selling this land? It maybe legal but cannot be ethical. If it is OK, please disclose their names.
Fred Mohun
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
