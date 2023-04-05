Fred Mohun: Who is the criminal Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $12 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor: No matter what Trump did, he did not on his own hook, allow the murder of 13 Marines in August 2021.Fred MohunLake Havasu City Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More from site Good Morning: Yes, Iron Wolf is open to the public There was some unintentional confusion caused by a statement in this space on Frid… 🌺 🧅Orchids & Onions: Sunday, April 2, 2023 Another beautiful day in Havasu... 🌺 🧅Orchids & Onions: Thursday, March 30, 2023 Another beautiful day in Havasu... Poll: Do you believe Lake Havasu City should proceed with building a second bridge to the Island if the city receives state funding for construction? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back
