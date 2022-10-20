Editor: I was interested in a letter to the editor on Oct 20, by Ed Schweizer, about Climate Change. I too have noticed these troubling changes in my life-time.
In the early 1960’s I was in Seattle, Wa. for the month of December, and it rained EVERY DAY, and I never saw the sun, so I departed on January 1.
Also,on July 10, 1913 in Death Valley, California The temperature reached a record-setting 134 degrees . This was probably caused by the gas-guzzling automobiles that were recently invented !!??
I since moved to Lake Havasu City and found the same climate change problem. On June 29,1994 (18 years ago), a new temperature record was set at 128 degrees. I heard that this was caused by an influx of fishermen running their Evinrude trolling motors on the lake! Why can’t they quit fishing, and fly in jet aircraft, like all our politician friends?
